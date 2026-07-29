The Big Story

Alberta’s ‘two-tier’ challenge to public health care

An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 29, 2026 7:23 am.

Starting in the fall, Albertans will be able to pay out of pocket for surgery. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the move will allow people to get off waitlists, thereby getting people the surgeries they need while also shortening lists for those who can’t pay. Critics, however, say it creates a health system that prioritizes the rich over the poor, and siphons resources from the public system, resulting in those who can’t pay having to deal with even more understaffed hospitals and longer waits. Many also say it’s a blatant violation of the Canada Health Act.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Andrew Longhurst, a senior researcher and political economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, about the legislation, what it means for the future of health care in Canada, and why the federal government seems to be doing nothing about it.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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