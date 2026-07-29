Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen to publish account of Artemis II mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is set to publish an account of the Artemis II mission.

HarperCollins Canada says “Earthrise: A Canadian Astronaut’s Journey Into Deep Space” will be a “dramatic, intimate account” of the nine-day mission that took place in April.

The publisher says the book will delve into the years of training Hansen underwent to prepare him for the mission, as well as the voyage itself.

The four-person Artemis II crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Hansen and Christina Koch — were the first human beings to go around the moon in more than 50 years.

The mission took the crew farther from Earth than any human had gone before — more than 406,000 kilometres.

“Earthrise” is due to be published Oct. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press