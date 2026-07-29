Carney says government has ‘taken back control’ of immigration

Citizen and Immigration Canada logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2026 3:02 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 4:51 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government has “taken back control” of immigration.

The prime minister made the remarks at a press conference in Red Deer, Alta., after being asked about the upcoming referendum that will ask Albertans how they want the province to deal with immigration.

Carney told reporters that immigration was “far too high” when his government took over, arguing that Canada had “lost control” of levels in foreign students and temporary workers.

The prime minister says the flow of asylum seekers entering Canada is down a third, while the level of temporary foreign workers is down by a half and foreign students down by two thirds.

Carney says overall immigration levels are still putting pressure on housing, adding that there’s a good argument to suggest there’s a need for “a few more years of restraint.”

He says Canada is “on top of the numbers” and that there is now an opportunity for the federal government and premiers to discuss next steps.

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