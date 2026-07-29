2 males killed in Stoney Creek double shooting: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two males were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek.

Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton neighbourhood, at around 2:30 a.m., where they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victims’ ages or any information about possible suspects. The circumstances leading up to the shooting also remain unclear, and investigators have not said whether the attack appears targeted.

Hamilton Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Homicide Unit is urging anyone with details — including home‑security video — to contact investigators or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.