House committee meeting today to debate Gordie Howe bridge deal

Transports trucks use the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 27, 2026, the first day the crossing was open to vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 5:17 am.

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is holding a special meeting today on the Gordie Howe International Bridge as the Liberal government continues to face questions about its revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S.

The meeting is expected to be mostly administrative, with MPs set to discuss the scope of the study and a list of witnesses.

The proposed agreement in principle to open the bridge, which opened to motorists on Monday, says Canada will share half of net toll revenues with the U.S. for the next 15 years.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on previous occasions that the tolls would not be split with the United States until after Canada’s debt to build the bridge is paid back.

Speaking to reporters in Charlottetown last week, Carney acknowledged he was not as clear as he could have been when explaining the nature of the deal in recent weeks.

Conservative MP Kelly McCauley said on social media last week that he would convene a committee meeting to allow MPs “to get to the bottom of the matter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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