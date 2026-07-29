Man convicted in terrorism trial over the 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Posted July 29, 2026 4:47 pm.
Last Updated July 29, 2026 6:16 pm.
A man was convicted Wednesday of federal terrorism charges in the 2022 stabbing of Salman Rushdie, the author who has faced a decades-old death threat over his novel “The Satanic Verses.”
A jury found Hadi Matar guilty of all the charges against him, including engaging in an act of transnational terrorism.
Matar, 28, is already serving a 25-year New York state prison sentence on an attempted murder conviction in the August 2022 attack on an amphitheater stage. The federal conviction carries a potential life sentence.
Rushdie, who was about to speak on writers’ safety, was slashed 15 times in front of a stunned audience. He was gravely wounded and lost the sight in his right eye.
Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press