Man convicted in terrorism trial over the 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

FILE - Hadi Matar walks in to the Chautauqua County court in Mayville, N.Y., May, 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press,

Posted July 29, 2026 4:47 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 6:16 pm.

A man was convicted Wednesday of federal terrorism charges in the 2022 stabbing of Salman Rushdie, the author who has faced a decades-old death threat over his novel “The Satanic Verses.”

A jury found Hadi Matar guilty of all the charges against him, including engaging in an act of transnational terrorism.

Matar, 28, is already serving a 25-year New York state prison sentence on an attempted murder conviction in the August 2022 attack on an amphitheater stage. The federal conviction carries a potential life sentence.

Rushdie, who was about to speak on writers’ safety, was slashed 15 times in front of a stunned audience. He was gravely wounded and lost the sight in his right eye.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

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