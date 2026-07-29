Man on e-scooter killed in crash near Tommy Thompson Park

A man is dead following a collision between a commercial van and an e-scooter near Tommy Thompson Park.

Toronto police say the collision occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Leslie Street and Unwin Avenue area.

A man who was riding the scooter was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The age of the victim was not immediately available.

Investigators say the driver of the van remained at the scene.