Masked man who was allegedly seen riding bike with gun arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police investigators have arrested a man who was allegedly spotted carrying a gun while donning a ski mask in North York last Friday.

Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area on Friday, July 24, at around 1:08 p.m.

Investigators say a man wearing a balaclava was seen loitering in the area, and was observed allegedly taking a gun from his jacket and putting it into a backpack before riding off on a bicycle.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, police executed a search warrant at an address in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area, where they allegedly seized evidence related to the incident.

Dylan Eldon, 36, of Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, carry concealed weapon and fail to comply with probation.