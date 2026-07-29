Peel officer disciplined after leaving gun in mall change room

A Peel Regional Police (PRP) constable who accidentally left her police‑issued firearm and use‑of‑force equipment unattended in a mall change room will forfeit 15 days, or 120 hours, after a disciplinary settlement found her actions undermined public trust.

The decision, finalized in a June 19, 2026 settlement agreement and released through the police tribunal system, stems from an incident on Dec. 16, 2024, when Const. Zahra Yusufzay was working in plainclothes and stopped at a Square One clothing store during her lunch break.

While in the change room, she received a call from a colleague requesting a translation. She left the store to take the call in her parked vehicle — inadvertently leaving behind her police‑issued equipment, including her firearm.

Mall security discovered the unattended gear and contacted police. Officers responded, secured the equipment and notified a supervisor. Const. Yusufzay returned to the store shortly afterward, realized what had happened and retrieved her equipment. According to the settlement summary, she was “very apologetic.”

Three months later, she was arrested for unsafe storage of a firearm and released on a Form 10. PRP alleged her conduct violated s. 10 of the Code of Conduct, which prohibits behaviour that undermines public trust.

Const. Yusufzay accepted responsibility and admitted the allegation. Before the matter proceeded to a full adjudication hearing, both parties agreed to a settlement that included the forfeiture penalty. The agreement was recorded by adjudicator Bruce Durno under the Community Safety and Policing Act, citing sections related to misconduct, disciplinary penalties and negotiated resolutions.

The tribunal summary notes that leaving use‑of‑force equipment unattended in a public area constituted a breach of professional standards, and that the agreed penalty resolves the matter without further hearing.