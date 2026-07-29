Showers possible over Civic Holiday long weekend, Monday to be sunny and warm

While showers may dampen some of the Civic Holiday long weekend, outdoor events and festivities will likely go off without a hitch.

CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the clouds will start to move in Friday afternoon with some spotty showers and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm later in the day, but it’s “very hit-or-miss.”

The risk of showers will diminish overnight into Saturday morning when the sky is expected to get really cloudy before the potential for showers moves in throughout the day into the overnight period and on Sunday morning.

“We’re just watching for a couple of showers, but it looks like the festivities and any outdoor activities will be a go,” said Uppal. “Definitely not an all-day washout either one of these days.”

Temperatures on both days will be around 24 to 26 C.

Monday, the Civic Holiday, is looking beautiful for those with the day off. Sunshine and temperatures around 26 C are forecasted, which is expected to continue through next week.

As for the rest of this week, the sunny and seasonal temperatures will stay in place for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

The more comfortable temperatures are due to the high winds Toronto is experiencing on Wednesday, with gusts over 50 kilometres per hour. The north wind will continue Thursday but lessen slightly to closer to 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.