Toronto man charged in Scarborough break-and-enter after turning himself in

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly broke into a Scarborough home last week.

Officers were called to the home in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area at around 3 p.m. on July 23.

Police say the man allegedly forced his way into the home and stole a number of items from inside. He was confronted by the homeowner as he walked towards Kennedy Road.

The accused turned himself in on Monday at 41 Division.

Hakeem Sobers, 22, of Toronto, is facing two counts of break-and-enter and two counts of attempt break-and-enter.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

Hakeem Sobers, 22, of Toronto, turned himself in to police in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service