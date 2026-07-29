Toronto man charged in Scarborough break-and-enter after turning himself in

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 29, 2026 4:17 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 4:24 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly broke into a Scarborough home last week.

Officers were called to the home in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area at around 3 p.m. on July 23.

Police say the man allegedly forced his way into the home and stole a number of items from inside. He was confronted by the homeowner as he walked towards Kennedy Road.

The accused turned himself in on Monday at 41 Division.

Hakeem Sobers, 22, of Toronto, is facing two counts of break-and-enter and two counts of attempt break-and-enter.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

Hakeem Sobers, 22, of Toronto
Hakeem Sobers, 22, of Toronto, turned himself in to police in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man fighting for refund after disastrous Sunwing vacation to Dominican Republic

A Hamilton man says a tropical getaway in the Dominican Republic for a special occasion turned into a nightmarish ordeal he could not wait to escape from. Mali Muma booked a $3,500, week-long trip to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Toronto police say online escort drugged, robbed client who was seeking sexual encounter

A person seeking a sexual encounter with an online escort was instead drugged and robbed, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Friday, July 24, at around 2:30 a.m. when a prospective client...

3h ago

Showers possible over Civic Holiday long weekend, Monday to be sunny and warm

While showers may dampen some of the Civic Holiday long weekend, outdoor events and festivities will likely go off without a hitch. CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the clouds will start to...

1h ago

'It's a miracle': Dog survives 60-foot fall at Elora Gorge

A search and rescue operation is being described as miraculous after a dog survived a 60-foot fall at the Elora Gorge Conservation Area. "I felt my heart drop," said owner Becky Popiolek, who recalled...

4h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man fighting for refund after disastrous Sunwing vacation to Dominican Republic

A Hamilton man says a tropical getaway in the Dominican Republic for a special occasion turned into a nightmarish ordeal he could not wait to escape from. Mali Muma booked a $3,500, week-long trip to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Toronto police say online escort drugged, robbed client who was seeking sexual encounter

A person seeking a sexual encounter with an online escort was instead drugged and robbed, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Friday, July 24, at around 2:30 a.m. when a prospective client...

3h ago

Showers possible over Civic Holiday long weekend, Monday to be sunny and warm

While showers may dampen some of the Civic Holiday long weekend, outdoor events and festivities will likely go off without a hitch. CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the clouds will start to...

1h ago

'It's a miracle': Dog survives 60-foot fall at Elora Gorge

A search and rescue operation is being described as miraculous after a dog survived a 60-foot fall at the Elora Gorge Conservation Area. "I felt my heart drop," said owner Becky Popiolek, who recalled...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Two men killed in early morning Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two males were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek.

1h ago

2:50
'I couldn’t wait to get home': Travellers say tropical vacation turned sour

A Hamilton couple traveled to the Dominican Republic in May to celebrate a milestone but say they endured several issues with the resort. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:31
Sunny for the rest of the week, less humidity expected

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week with less humidity expected. However, Toronto and the GTA could see some showers by the long weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

3:19
Brother of murdered police officer calls for changes to Canada's parole system

Calls are growing for changes to Canada’s parole system as the man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer gets set for his 3rd parole hearing in 7 years. Shauna Hunt speaks with the brother of fallen Constable Todd Baylis.

20h ago

1:08
Largest human trafficking case in Halton led from 'incredible courage' of woman: police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force’s history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour.

July 28, 2026 3:05 pm EST EST

More Videos