Toronto police say online escort drugged, robbed client who was seeking sexual encounter

Suspect in a robbery investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 29, 2026 1:12 pm.

A person seeking a sexual encounter with an online escort was instead drugged and robbed, Toronto police investigators say.

It happened on Friday, July 24, at around 2:30 a.m. when a prospective client contacted a woman through an online advertisement.

The woman showed up at the person’s residence in the John Street and King Street West area and the client, whose gender and age weren’t revealed, paid her for sexual services, police said.

Instead, investigators say the woman administered a substance that incapacitated the alleged victim and stole a quantity of cash while they were helpless under its influence.

The suspect is descried as a 25-year-old woman, around five foot seven and 140 pounds.

She has a thin build and black hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing and black framed glasses.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man fighting for refund after disastrous Sunwing vacation to Dominican Republic

A Hamilton man says a tropical getaway in the Dominican Republic for a special occasion turned into a nightmarish ordeal he could not wait to escape from. Mali Muma booked a $3,500, week-long trip to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

2 males, aged 16 and 18, identified as victims in Stoney Creek double shooting: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have identified two males, aged 18 and 16, who died after a double shooting early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek. Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton...

3m ago

Toronto man facing 68 online child exploitation charges with alleged victims in multiple countries

A 57-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges in connection with a child luring and online child exploitation investigation. The Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation...

3h ago

Peel officer disciplined after leaving gun in mall change room

A Peel Regional Police (PRP) constable who accidentally left her police‑issued firearm and use‑of‑force equipment unattended in a mall change room will forfeit 15 days, or 120 hours, after a disciplinary...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man fighting for refund after disastrous Sunwing vacation to Dominican Republic

A Hamilton man says a tropical getaway in the Dominican Republic for a special occasion turned into a nightmarish ordeal he could not wait to escape from. Mali Muma booked a $3,500, week-long trip to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

2 males, aged 16 and 18, identified as victims in Stoney Creek double shooting: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have identified two males, aged 18 and 16, who died after a double shooting early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek. Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton...

3m ago

Toronto man facing 68 online child exploitation charges with alleged victims in multiple countries

A 57-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges in connection with a child luring and online child exploitation investigation. The Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation...

3h ago

Peel officer disciplined after leaving gun in mall change room

A Peel Regional Police (PRP) constable who accidentally left her police‑issued firearm and use‑of‑force equipment unattended in a mall change room will forfeit 15 days, or 120 hours, after a disciplinary...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two men killed in early morning Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two males were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek.

3h ago

2:31
Sunny for the rest of the week, less humidity expected

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week with less humidity expected. However, Toronto and the GTA could see some showers by the long weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:55
Mississauga, Toronto councils considering motions addressing data centre applications

City councils in Mississauga and Toronto are meeting for summer sittings and one of the topics on both agendas involves AI data centres. Nick Westoll has more on the pushes to address current applications amid ongoing concerns.

19h ago

3:19
Brother of murdered police officer calls for changes to Canada's parole system

Calls are growing for changes to Canada’s parole system as the man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer gets set for his 3rd parole hearing in 7 years. Shauna Hunt speaks with the brother of fallen Constable Todd Baylis.

17h ago

1:08
Largest human trafficking case in Halton led from 'incredible courage' of woman: police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force’s history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour.

23h ago

More Videos