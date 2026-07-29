Toronto police say online escort drugged, robbed client who was seeking sexual encounter

A person seeking a sexual encounter with an online escort was instead drugged and robbed, Toronto police investigators say.

It happened on Friday, July 24, at around 2:30 a.m. when a prospective client contacted a woman through an online advertisement.

The woman showed up at the person’s residence in the John Street and King Street West area and the client, whose gender and age weren’t revealed, paid her for sexual services, police said.

Instead, investigators say the woman administered a substance that incapacitated the alleged victim and stole a quantity of cash while they were helpless under its influence.

The suspect is descried as a 25-year-old woman, around five foot seven and 140 pounds.

She has a thin build and black hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing and black framed glasses.