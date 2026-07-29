U.S. customs operations gradually resume at Montreal airport after odour disruption

MONTREAL — U.S. customs operations at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport gradually resumed on Wednesday after they were temporarily suspended earlier in the day, leading to the cancellation of about 20 flights to the United States.

Airport spokesperson Eric Forest said U.S. Customs and Border Protection suspended operations at about 8 a.m. because of the smell of varnish from interior painting work in the U.S. border preclearance area.

In an email, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jessica Turner confirmed customs officers left the area due to the odour, but that they resumed operations at noon.

Forest said the agency decided to resume operations after the area was ventilated and inspected, but that operations were resuming “gradually” and that “delays are to be expected” in processing passengers.

Forest said an inspection by the Montreal fire department confirmed the situation “poses no danger to health.” He said no other airport services were interrupted.

According to the airport’s website, morning flights to Orlando, Washington, and Chicago were cancelled, but some other planes took off for destinations south of the border.

Forest said it is still recommended that passengers travelling check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Major construction projects are underway at the airport as part of a long-term expansion aimed at increasing its capacity over the next decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

Charlotte Glorieux, The Canadian Press