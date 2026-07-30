Appeals court rejects the Trump administration’s expansion of mandatory detention for immigrants

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to a series of hardened tents at the Camp East Montana immigrant detention center in the desert at a U.S. Army base on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press,

Posted July 30, 2026 2:27 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 4:03 pm.

The Trump administration cannot deny immigrants detained inside the United States a chance for release on bond, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 2-1 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with a judge appointed by President Donald Trump in the majority, deepened a split between federal appeals courts over the administration’s mandatory detention policy.

Four other appeals courts have also rejected it, while the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans and Eighth Circuit in St. Louis have sided with the Trump administration.

The expanding circuit split increases the likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually take up the issue. The administration last month asked the high court to consider it.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it “strongly disagrees with the Ninth Circuit panel and is confident in its legal position regarding mandatory detention.”

“President Donald Trump and Secretary Mullin are now enforcing the law as it was actually written to keep America safe,” the statement said.

Under previous administrations, most noncitizens without a criminal record who were arrested inside the U.S. were allowed to seek a bond hearing while their immigration cases were pending. Mandatory detention was generally reserved for people arrested at the border.

Last July, immigration officials issued guidance expanding mandatory detention to immigrants in the U.S. interior. The move — part of the administration’s mass deportation campaign — prompted a deluge of federal lawsuits by immigrants seeking release from custody.

Some federal judges who ordered bond hearings blasted the administration for repeatedly violating their orders.

The Trump administration has argued that Congress changed immigration law in 1996 to allow mandatory detention beyond the border, but previous administrations didn’t enforce that provision.

Writing for the majority in Thursday’s ruling, 9th U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Bress rejected that argument.

“Although no reading of the complicated and interrelated textual provisions at issue here is without some shortcomings, the historical understanding of the statute is the better one,” Bress, a Trump appointee, wrote.

He was joined by Judge M. Margaret McKeown, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton.

Judge Carlos Bea, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, dissented, saying the text and purpose of an amendment Congress approved in 1996 support the Trump administration’s reading.

Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Killer of Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet arrested in B.C., day parole revoked

The man who shot and killed Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet back in 1980 and was granted day parole in 2024 has been arrested in Victoria, B.C. Victoria police confirm Craig Munro was arrested on...

7m ago

2 children struck by vehicle in North York

Two children have been struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police confirm. Paramedics tell CityNews one of the children has serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the other has minor...

8m ago

Toronto parents writing letters to TDSB supervisor urging a reversal of cost-cutting measures

A group of Toronto parents are campaigning for more accountability from the provincially-appointed Toronto District School Board (TDSB) supervisor and through a letter-writing campaign in hopes of reversing...

1h ago

Toronto council approves scramble intersection at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto City Council has voted to install a "scramble intersection" at Yonge and Eglinton streets The motion, introduced by Councillor Josh Matlow, also called for one to be installed just further north...

19m ago

Top Stories

Killer of Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet arrested in B.C., day parole revoked

The man who shot and killed Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet back in 1980 and was granted day parole in 2024 has been arrested in Victoria, B.C. Victoria police confirm Craig Munro was arrested on...

7m ago

2 children struck by vehicle in North York

Two children have been struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police confirm. Paramedics tell CityNews one of the children has serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the other has minor...

8m ago

Toronto parents writing letters to TDSB supervisor urging a reversal of cost-cutting measures

A group of Toronto parents are campaigning for more accountability from the provincially-appointed Toronto District School Board (TDSB) supervisor and through a letter-writing campaign in hopes of reversing...

1h ago

Toronto council approves scramble intersection at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto City Council has voted to install a "scramble intersection" at Yonge and Eglinton streets The motion, introduced by Councillor Josh Matlow, also called for one to be installed just further north...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Hamilton man arrested over 2006 cold case murder

Toronto police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with the 20‑year‑old homicide of 21‑year‑old Patrick Santos, a case investigators say was solved through cold‑case work and modern forensic technology.

5h ago

1:31
Man on e-scooter dies after crash near Tommy Thompson Park

A man is dead following a collision between a commercial van and an e-scooter near Tommy Thompson Park.

16h ago

2:02
Sunny Thursday with a few showers to end the week

Plenty of sunshine with season temperatures on Thursday. The chance of showers returns Friday as clouds begin to increase as weekend looks more unsettled.

21h ago

2:12
Mas bands prepare for Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

With the big parade just days away, many mas bands are getting ready to hand out costumes to excited masqueraders. Erica Natividad catches up with Carnival Nationz for a closer look at final preparations.

22h ago

2:47
Youth unemployment remains high in Canada as hundreds attend annual CNE job fair

Dusting off the resume for one of the biggest job fairs in the country. Afua Baah checks in with some of the hundreds of youth vying for coveted CNE work in an already squeezed job market.

23h ago

More Videos