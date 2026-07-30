Autism network calls for revamped alert systems after Calgary boy found dead

Parker, an 11-year-old non-verbal boy with autism, shown in this undated handout photo, went missing from a day home in Calgary's north end on Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Calgary Police Service (Mandatory Credit) Calgary Police Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 5:18 am.

CALGARY — A non-profit representing Canadians with autism says better emergency alert systems for missing vulnerable people are needed after the death of a Calgary boy.

Police found the body of 11-year-old Parker on Wednesday afternoon in a labyrinth of water pipes under the city, nearly two weeks after he was first reported missing from a northside day home.

There was a massive search for the boy, who had autism and was non-verbal, that saw hundreds of officers and volunteers scour city blocks and play his favourite Disney songs to try to draw him out.

The search also raised questions about how to alert the public when vulnerable children disappear.

The National Autism Network says emergency alert systems and first-responder training need “urgent change” for vulnerable children and their families.

A group of mothers has also started petitions urging officials to launch similar broad outreach emergency messages for categories that include neurodivergent children.

“The National Autism Network will be creating space in the coming days for Autistic people, families, professionals and communities to share stories, identify solutions and help shape real change,” the group said in a news release Wednesday.

“No child should be lost because the world does not yet know how to find them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet flight attendants' union serves airline 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — The union representing 4,400 flight attendants at WestJet says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, paving the runway for a possible strike during a busy summer travel season.

14m ago

Toronto police to deliver new update on 2006 killing of Patrick Santos

Toronto police will provide an update Thursday morning on the 2006 homicide of 21‑year‑old Patrick Santos. Santos was found dead on Sept. 17, 2006, in the backyard of his father's Scarborough home....

3h ago

Hwy. 400 ramps to Hwy. 401 reopen after 3-vehicle crash

The Highway 400 ramps to eastbound Highway 401 have reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. and cleanup is...

updated

26m ago

What's open/closed on the August civic holiday Monday

We are officially halfway through the summer, and another long weekend is upon us. The weather is looking slightly unsettled, but Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. For more details on what...

4h ago

Top Stories

WestJet flight attendants' union serves airline 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — The union representing 4,400 flight attendants at WestJet says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, paving the runway for a possible strike during a busy summer travel season.

14m ago

Toronto police to deliver new update on 2006 killing of Patrick Santos

Toronto police will provide an update Thursday morning on the 2006 homicide of 21‑year‑old Patrick Santos. Santos was found dead on Sept. 17, 2006, in the backyard of his father's Scarborough home....

3h ago

Hwy. 400 ramps to Hwy. 401 reopen after 3-vehicle crash

The Highway 400 ramps to eastbound Highway 401 have reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. and cleanup is...

updated

26m ago

What's open/closed on the August civic holiday Monday

We are officially halfway through the summer, and another long weekend is upon us. The weather is looking slightly unsettled, but Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. For more details on what...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Man on e-scooter dies after crash near Tommy Thompson Park

A man is dead following a collision between a commercial van and an e-scooter near Tommy Thompson Park.

9h ago

2:02
Sunny Thursday with a few showers to end the week

Plenty of sunshine with season temperatures on Thursday. The chance of showers returns Friday as clouds begin to increase as weekend looks more unsettled.

13h ago

2:12
Mas bands prepare for Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

With the big parade just days away, many mas bands are getting ready to hand out costumes to excited masqueraders. Erica Natividad catches up with Carnival Nationz for a closer look at final preparations.

14h ago

2:47
Youth unemployment remains high in Canada as hundreds attend annual CNE job fair

Dusting off the resume for one of the biggest job fairs in the country. Afua Baah checks in with some of the hundreds of youth vying for coveted CNE work in an already squeezed job market.

16h ago

2:50
Cloudy start to the weekend, showers possible

It will be a cloudy start to the long weekend with a risk of showers on both Saturday and Sunday while Monday is shaping up to be a nice day. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

More Videos