Canadian suspect in Belgian espionage case appeals pre-trial detention decision

The NATO flag waves in the wind in front of the venue ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2026 4:50 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 5:05 pm.

OTTAWA — The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office says a Canadian facing espionage charges is appealing a decision to keep her in pretrial detention.

The prosecutor’s office says a ruling on the appeal must come within 15 days.

After a closed-door hearing Tuesday, the office said the suspect would remain in custody.

The prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that an investigating judge had placed the suspect — a “Canadian national of Chinese origin” — under arrest on charges of espionage and participation in a criminal organization.

The suspect worked as an intern at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium.

The prosecutor’s office said it does not disclose the identities of suspects in ongoing investigations, citing the presumption of innocence.

“If the investigation were ultimately to establish that the person concerned had no involvement in the alleged offences, the prior publication of their identity could cause serious and irreversible harm to their reputation and private life,” the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

“Even if the investigation were eventually to show that the person is involved, restraint remains essential. Everyone is entitled to a fair trial and to respect for their fundamental rights. The premature disclosure of a suspect’s identity could subsequently be invoked as an infringement of those rights.”

RCMP spokesman Andrew DiRienzo said that while the Mounties will continue to offer support to their international law enforcement partners, “the RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we have no further comment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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