Chow, Malik celebrating ‘waterfront win’ with free Toronto Island ferry rides for kids, seniors in August

After the federal government grounded the Province of Ontario’s plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik say they are celebrating the recent “waterfront victory” with what they feel is an appropriate perk for those looking to enjoy the waterfront.

Chow will move a motion in council, seconded by Malik, to make tickets for the Toronto Island ferries free for kids and youth 19 years and younger as well as seniors 65 years and older all through August.

The move is “in recognition of the tens of thousands of Torontonians who made their voices heard, and to show more people why the Toronto Islands are so special,” reads the motion.

“We know the waterfront belongs to the people and thousands and thousands of them spoke up about the importance of stopping the airport expansion. These residents are from across Toronto, not just the Old City of Toronto… from Scarborough, Etobicoke and North York and today Dept. Mayor Ausma Malik and I want to… thank them for their hard work and their love of our waterfront,” Chow said to reporters at city hall on Thursday.

Malik added that the free rides will make it possible for more people to see “what we’re fighting for.”

While the program is aimed at thanking Torontonians and celebrating the city coming together behind a common cause, Chow clarified that the discount is available to all those using the ferries who fall within the eligible age ranges, not just Torontonians.

The program will cost an estimated $940,000 with both Chow and Malik stressing that it will not be funded by taxpayer dollars. The money will instead come from the Spadina-Fort York ward’s portion of Section 37 funds, which are collected from developers for community benefits.

Malik said the City’s financial staff have taken into account the increased ridership that might come from the free rides as well as during the upcoming Civic Holiday long weekend when estimating costs. Any funds that are left over post-August will be used to improve the ferry docks.

“Section 37 has always been, for the last three decades, [to be used by] local councillors to improve their neighbourhood or do something that is beneficial to the local councillor’s area and Councillor Malik made a determination that for her it’s important to protect the waterfront – as the mayor I do not touch Section 37,” said Chow.

Malik reiterated that using Section 37 funds in this manner is allowed and appropriate.

“This is within the parameters and it means offering this to Torontonians will be cost neutral,” she said.

Chow demands release of lands expropriated by Province

While celebratory rallies have taken place and the City is looking to thank Torontonians for a fight well fought, the Province has not conceded victory to the City.

The provincial government has said it will continue the work to expand the airport despite Ottawa’s rejection of its plan.

In a statement to CityNews, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria said, “The benefits are clear: the project will contribute up to $8.5 billion to Canada’s economy every year, create thousands of jobs, and improve connectivity for millions of travellers and businesses across Ontario, North America and beyond.”

“As this work continues, we look forward to seeing and anticipate a plan that ensures the project protects public spaces, including the Toronto Islands, addresses potential noise and environmental impacts,” he added.

Sarkaria also said the provincial government would like to expand and improve Little Norway Park, support new housing opportunities in the area, and deliver lasting benefits for local communities.

However, Chow is demanding that all waterfront lands expropriated under the Ford government’s Bill 110 passed in June be returned to the City. The bill designated the area a “special economic zone” and allowed the Province to bypass municipal laws to push through the airport expansion.

Chow penned an urgent motion to City Council on Monday to “stop the province’s land grab” and “give back” the City’s waterfront by repealing Bill 110.

“With the Island Airport expansion no longer moving forward, the Province must return the City’s land so we can get on with the work of building the waterfront Torontonians deserve” her motion reads.

“Little Norway park, the Island lands, and everywhere else identified in the legislation belong to the residents of Toronto,” it adds.

With files from Denio Lourenco