Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo had an open bottle of alcohol in his car when arrested, police say

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, right, attends an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks on March 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 30, 2026 12:05 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 12:25 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” was discovered in the passenger’s side of Romo’s black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed.

Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop.

Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, booked and released. Court records show Romo was later cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest.” He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to body camera footage released earlier this week, Romo told deputies he had been coming from a golf course and was on his way “to visit grandma and grandpa” when he was stopped.

A deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage.”

Romo went to high school about 35 miles from Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The 46-year-old Romo has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

Romo remains the Cowboys’ franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police charge Hamilton man in 2006 cold-case homicide after breakthrough DNA match

On July 29, members of the Toronto Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit arrested Pierre O'Connor, 43, of Hamilton, charging him with first‑degree murder in Santos' killing.

1h ago

King City man says he won $10M Lotto Max Jackpot while sitting in bleachers at baseball tournament

What started as a routine weekend at a baseball tournament turned into a life‑changing moment for a King City, Ont., man who discovered — mid‑game — that he had just become a multi‑millionaire. Brandon...

1h ago

Niagara police release new video footage of 2 murder suspects

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has released new footage of two murder suspects, alerting the public that they've taken new steps to conceal their identities. Maroof Bangi, 23, and Josta...

1h ago

Mississauga puts 1-year pause on data centre development

Mississauga city council has approved a motion to put a one-year pause on the development of data centres while it conducts a comprehensive review of the emerging but controversial sector. In a release,...

18m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police charge Hamilton man in 2006 cold-case homicide after breakthrough DNA match

On July 29, members of the Toronto Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit arrested Pierre O'Connor, 43, of Hamilton, charging him with first‑degree murder in Santos' killing.

1h ago

King City man says he won $10M Lotto Max Jackpot while sitting in bleachers at baseball tournament

What started as a routine weekend at a baseball tournament turned into a life‑changing moment for a King City, Ont., man who discovered — mid‑game — that he had just become a multi‑millionaire. Brandon...

1h ago

Niagara police release new video footage of 2 murder suspects

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has released new footage of two murder suspects, alerting the public that they've taken new steps to conceal their identities. Maroof Bangi, 23, and Josta...

1h ago

Mississauga puts 1-year pause on data centre development

Mississauga city council has approved a motion to put a one-year pause on the development of data centres while it conducts a comprehensive review of the emerging but controversial sector. In a release,...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Hamilton man arrested over 2006 cold case murder

Toronto police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with the 20‑year‑old homicide of 21‑year‑old Patrick Santos, a case investigators say was solved through cold‑case work and modern forensic technology.

2h ago

1:31
Man on e-scooter dies after crash near Tommy Thompson Park

A man is dead following a collision between a commercial van and an e-scooter near Tommy Thompson Park.

13h ago

2:02
Sunny Thursday with a few showers to end the week

Plenty of sunshine with season temperatures on Thursday. The chance of showers returns Friday as clouds begin to increase as weekend looks more unsettled.

17h ago

2:12
Mas bands prepare for Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

With the big parade just days away, many mas bands are getting ready to hand out costumes to excited masqueraders. Erica Natividad catches up with Carnival Nationz for a closer look at final preparations.

18h ago

2:47
Youth unemployment remains high in Canada as hundreds attend annual CNE job fair

Dusting off the resume for one of the biggest job fairs in the country. Afua Baah checks in with some of the hundreds of youth vying for coveted CNE work in an already squeezed job market.

20h ago

More Videos