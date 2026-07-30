Killer of Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet arrested in B.C., day parole revoked

The man who shot and killed Toronto police Const. Michael Sweet back in 1980 and was granted day parole in 2024 has been arrested in Victoria, B.C.

Victoria police confirm Craig Munro was arrested on July 28 and his parole has been revoked by the Parole Board of Canada.

It’s unclear what he was arrested for.

Munro shot Const. Sweet during a tavern robbery on March 14, 1980. As Munro and his brother negotiated their surrender with police during a 90-minute stand-off, he refused to allow medical help for the officer, who bled to death.

He was granted unescorted temporary absences in 2010 and later day parole in 2024.

The family of Sweet has demanded changes to the parole system.

Sweet’s daughter, Nicole, along with his widow and other daughters, had lobbied to keep Munro locked up back in 2010, decrying his claim that he is now rehabilitated and deserves a measure of freedom.

“My dad was an honourable man and he would be horrified to know that his wife and his girls are having to deal with the torture of facing Craig Munro again and again,” Nicole told reporters at the time.