Lawyer who accused police of assault ‘disappointed’ cops won’t be charged: counsel

Exterior view of the Durham Regional Police Service headquarters is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2026 5:07 pm.

A representative for a lawyer who accused police in Durham region of assaulting her in an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse earlier this year says they’re “disappointed” the officers won’t face criminal charges.

Lawyer Sudine Riley alleged that uniformed Durham officers slammed her head on a desk and put their knees on her back and neck after challenging her presence in the courthouse interview room where she was working.

Riley, who is Black, alleged she was also handcuffed and had her head scarf ripped off by officers, and that the incident in January left her bleeding and swollen.

The Durham Regional Police Service said Wednesday that the assault allegations were investigated by York regional police, who found no grounds to lay charges against the officers involved.

Durham police said the matter has been referred to the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency to assess whether any misconduct took place.

Riley’s legal counsel, Atrisha Lewis, says no lawyer should be subjected to the treatment her client faced, and that Black lawyers should be able to work freely in court without being assaulted.

Riley has requested video of the alleged assault but she has not received any footage or been given the opportunity to review it, Lewis said in a statement.

“The events of Jan. 23, 2026 have had a significant and lasting impact on Ms. Riley. Ms. Riley is committed to pursuing all avenues to ensure accountability,” Lewis said. 

Riley’s allegations spurred calls for an independent investigation into the incident, including from the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, a national legal organization.

The association said it is continuing to monitor Riley’s situation and it looks forward to the outcome of the LECA investigation. 

The association added it is “interested in there being transparency regarding the decision by the York Regional Police to not lay charges against the Durham officers involved.”

The York police investigation has not been made public, and the force said it could not provide additional information since the matter has been referred to the watchdog agency.

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