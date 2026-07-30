Niagara police release new video footage of 2 murder suspects

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has released new footage of two murder suspects, alerting the public that they’ve taken new steps to conceal their identities.

Maroof Bangi, 23, and Josta Grace MacNeal, 30, are wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Niagara Falls man, Mitchell Snoddon.

Officers attended a home on Thorold Stone Road near Dorchester Road on Thursday, July 16, at around 8:50 p.m. for a reports of a shooting.

Snoddon was found there gravely wounded from a gunshot and later died in hospital.

Investigators believe Bangi and MacNeal are responsible for his death.

On July 22, police in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, located a Toyota Camry connected to the murder probe.

The vehicle had previously been seen travelling on Hwy. 45 in Hastings, Ont., and was described as having LED headlights, damage to the passenger‑side doors, and a cracked front bumper.

“If either party is observed, call 911 and do not approach them,” police warned in a release. “No firearm has been recovered in this incident, therefore Bangi and MacNeal are still considered armed and dangerous at this time.

The latest footage shows the suspects with altered appearances, Bangi’s hair now closely cropped, and MacNeal wearing a head covering.

Investigators say MacNeal has a distinctive feather tattoo on the left side of her neck.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Photo courtesy: Niagara Falls police.