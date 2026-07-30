What started as a routine weekend at a baseball tournament turned into a life‑changing moment for a King City, Ont., man who discovered — mid‑game — that he had just become a multi‑millionaire.

Brandon G. won the $10 million Lotto Max jackpot from the May 29 draw, a revelation he stumbled upon while checking his OLG emails from the stands.

During his winner celebration in Toronto, Brandon recounted the moment he realized his life had changed. He buys his Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 tickets weekly on OLG.ca and only checks his account when he receives an email.

“I was at a baseball tournament when I noticed I had more OLG emails than usual. I figured some of them were spam,” he said. “When I logged into my account, I initially thought I’d won $10,000. Then I noticed the extra zeros and realized it was $10 million.”

Surrounded by spectators, Brandon kept quiet until he found a private moment to tell his partner.

“We were both in disbelief. It was exciting, but we knew it wouldn’t feel real until the $10 million hit my bank account.”

Plans for the future

Despite the windfall, Brandon says he plans to keep working.

“I’m still young and have several more years before retirement, but this win gives me and my family a sense of security and peace of mind for the future.”

He intends to bank the money and develop long‑term investment plans, but he and his family are already dreaming about a few bucket‑list adventures.

Brandon’s family are big sports fans, and the win has sparked ideas for future trips, including visiting iconic U.S. baseball stadiums and going to Edmonton to catch Connor McDavid at an Oilers game.

Brandon says the experience is especially meaningful because of a tradition he shared with his late father.

“While it may seem like a small thing, it was always fun spending time together checking our tickets. My dad would have really enjoyed this win.”

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.