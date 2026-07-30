OPP searching for woman wanted in Hwy. 427 road rage incident

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a driver following a road rage incident on Highway 427.

Investigators say around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, two drivers in the southbound lanes of the highway between Bloor and Dundas streets became involved in a physical altercation, “throwing fists, throwing punches,” before leaving the area.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said with the help of witnesses, police were able to locate one of the drivers.

Investigators are searching for a second woman, described as being 35-year-old, five-feet-seven, 175 pounds, Jamaican, last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. She was driving a light blue Volkswagen with Jamaican boxing gloves hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.