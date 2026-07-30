Poll suggests some Liberal supporters concerned about climate policy are leaning NDP

The wildfire at Pear Lake is shown in this handout photo provided by British Columbia's wildfire service taken on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit) BC Wildfire Service

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2026 12:23 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 12:25 pm.

OTTAWA — A new online poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests that one in six 2025 Liberal voters now say they would support the NDP.

The pollster found that half of these voters cite climate change as the issue that concerns them most.

Angus Reid reports that 21 per cent of respondents nationally say that climate change is a top concern, an increase from the 14 per cent recorded just four months ago.

Worry about climate change was particularly acute among those under the age of 45 and the highest percentage of respondents citing it as a top issue — 30 per cent — was recorded among respondents aged 18 to 24.

Supporters of the NDP and the Bloc Québécois were the only ones to tell Angus Reid that the environment and climate change are among their top five political issues.

The poll included 1,770 Canadian adults pulled from a random sample of people who have signed up for the Angus Reid Forum and was conducted between July 25 and 27.

The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry organization that promotes polling standards, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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