SIU probing man’s fatal fall from Mississauga condo

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 35-year-old man fell to his death at a Mississauga high-rise this week.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were called to a condominium at Kingsbridge Garden Circle in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a distressed male.

It’s alleged that officers entered the man’s unit and attempted to negotiate with him. He then fell from a high floor, was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday. No other details were provided.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.