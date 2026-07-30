Toronto music series Promise Cherry Beach faces backlash after Palestine dispute

TORONTO — A long-running Toronto electronic music party series is facing backlash after one of its co-founders was recorded arguing with an attendee over displaying a pro-Palestinian message at the weekend event.

Promise Cherry Beach is a summer series of outdoor electronic music parties held Sundays on Toronto’s waterfront. Featuring local and international DJs, the 26-year-old fixture of the city’s dance music scene bills itself as “dedicated to fostering inclusive spaces for authentic artistic expression.”

Irving Shaw, an organizer for Promise Cherry Beach, issued a video apology via Instagram on Monday for his behaviour at Sunday’s party.

“I was rude and inappropriate in my comments to the person I was interacting with on Sunday,” he said.

Promise Cherry Beach did not reply to an email seeking comment, and Shaw did not immediately respond to a social media inquiry.

In a video circulating online, Shaw is seen arguing with an attendee, seemingly over the person displaying pro-Palestinian messaging.

Shaw tells the person, who is not shown on camera and is not identified, that “anyone who feels that they have a lock on what is right and wrong in the Middle East” doesn’t know what they’re talking about and “needs to read a book.”

“And you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about,” he adds.

Shaw goes on to say the attendee is welcome at the party, “but not for a political statement.”

“This is a party. It’s not political,” he adds.

When the person points out that there are queer vendors at the event, Shaw replies: “That’s not a political issue, that’s a human issue.”

The Toronto Queer Market has since said it will no longer be affiliated with Promise and is pulling out of all future dates, as “it is clear that our values do not align with the organizer.”

“Our mission has always been to cultivate the kind of radical, joyful and safe spaces that the queer community deserves,” the market said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“We do not believe in silencing voices and we do not support the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people.”

Vendor Compañerai Coffee also said it will no longer partake in Promise events.

“I’m cutting ties with Promise because there is no room for neutrality when that stance allows and sustains an unjust status quo,” said Compañerai founder Morgan Sharp in an interview.

Sharp wanted to give Shaw a chance to respond to the backlash before making a decision but said Shaw’s apology failed to address the main point of contention.

“It was clear to me that my values were no longer in alignment with Irving’s and Promise’s and that I could no longer take part,” she said.

In his video statement, Shaw acknowledged that he was wrong to characterize queer identity as apolitical and Promise Cherry Beach as simply a party.

“I was wrong to say that queer is not political. And I was wrong to say that Cherry Beach is just a party,” he said. “Cherry Beach started from political roots and the electronic music scene has always been political. Providing a safe space is also political.”

Shaw said his behaviour had jeopardized the sense of safety that attendees have come to expect from Promise parties.

Several commenters on the video called Shaw out for not mentioning the attendee’s pro-Palestinian message in his apology.

Shaw added that he wants to be accountable for his actions and is speaking with members of the queer and BIPOC communities about how to move forward.

“I look for the opportunity to do that, to put in the work to affect real change in how I handle myself,” he said.

“I think that would come in the form of sensitivity training, and I’m looking forward to completing that process and demonstrating the change that I need to make and that so many of you reasonably expect me to exemplify and demonstrate.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press