Toronto parents writing letters to TDSB supervisor urging a reversal of cost-cutting measures

Parents from Toronto District School Board are writing letters to the provincially appointed supervisor in an attempt to stop some of the changes proposed for the upcoming school year, including staff layoffs, classroom closures, and even the cancellation of fundraiser events.

By Cristina Howorun

Posted July 30, 2026 3:16 pm.

A group of Toronto parents are campaigning for more accountability from the provincially-appointed Toronto District School Board (TDSB) supervisor and through a letter-writing campaign in hopes of reversing some cost-cutting measures.

The parents involved say some of the cuts are particularly deep at individual schools and will be deeply impacting the students.

Each letter written reflects the “unique circumstances at each individual school community,” but the parents say they identify strikingly similar concerns including, “reduced transparency, ongoing budget and staffing cuts, diminished opportunities for parent engagement, and the loss of programs and supports that families believe are essential to student success.”

Sameer Sayed has been a part of the Grenoble Public School community for nearly a decade and for the first time, he’s very concerned about his child’s future.

“That class-sized gap could be removed. And when it says removed, there is no upper limit to it. So that’s a big concern for us as well, in terms of how many students will be there,” said Sayed, referencing the removal of class size caps for Grades 4 through 8.

Grenoble’s around 900 students, who speak about 70 different languages at home, is slated to lose what families call a cornerstone service, the Parent, Caregiver, and Community Engagement Office (PECCO).

“They have been very instrumental in helping connect the community, the parents, with the resources, in terms of food, shelter, other housing opportunities, settlement opportunities, et cetera … having a PECCO or a PCCW team help them navigate the initial settlement was very paramount.”

Grenoble is one of more than a hundred TDSB model schools, which serve some of the city’s most vulnerable to see their programs slashed.

While some of these changes are universal, like closing outdoor education centres, others are very school specific, like cutting down on vice principals or lunch monitors, or in the case of Annette Street Public School, sealing off entire classrooms.

“When you don’t fill teaching positions, when you cut outdoor education, when you seal classrooms in the school in order to save money on custodians, this all impacts our kids,” said Jessica Besser-Rosenberg who is on the school council at Annette Street PS.

Besser-Rosenberg sent the supervisor a letter pleading for the opening of classrooms and to reverse layoffs.

“We need more resources in the classroom. Educational assistance, special needs assistance, smaller class sizes, meaning more teachers,” said Besser-Rosenberg.

Since provincial supervision began last year, there have been nearly 800 job cuts at the TDSB, including elementary, English as a Second Language and model school teachers, special education assistants, and lunch supervisors.

Parents also say the touches that make a school a community are being removed, at least for those at Perth Junior Public School.

“Our holiday market was really important as a community event. It brought together families, it was an opportunity to do some holiday shopping, and it generated funds for our school council which enable us to fund supplementary items for the school like recess equipment and school trips. So this year … apparently this recurring community event was considered to be too risky and was cancelled,” said Emily Antze who is also on the school council.

CityNews asked to speak with TDSB supervisor Rohit Gupta, but they declined. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “He understands the importance of hearing and responding to family concerns. In this case, the concerns have been noted and, where the concern falls under the purview of the school board, have been shared with the appropriate staff.”

It’s not clear how long the TDSB will be under the guidance of a supervisor, but in the past the Minister of Education has said it could be one, two or even three years.

He has said a supervisor will stay in place until he’s confident that the TDSB is on solid financial footing.

Exterior view of the Toronto District School Board Education Centre in Toronto. CITYNEWS
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