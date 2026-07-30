Trial of man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter set to continue today

Luciano Frattolin is brought in custody to the Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York, Friday, July 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2026 5:21 am.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York is scheduled to continue today.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin, who lived in Montreal.

His trial began last week.

Frattolin has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from two investigators who challenged the version of events presented by Frattolin, who said his daughter had been abducted.

The prosecution also presented more details on the events that led to the recovery of Melina’s body in a wooded area near Ticonderoga, N.Y.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press

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