What’s open/closed on the August civic holiday Monday

We are officially halfway through the summer, and another long weekend is upon us. The weather is looking slightly unsettled, but Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day.

For more details on what else is happening in Toronto on the August Civic Holiday weekend, click here.

Banks, government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed. There will be no mail delivery as well.

Here are more details on what is open/closed on Monday, August 3.

Transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on the holiday Monday.

All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier, at around 6 a.m.

The UP Express will operate on its weekend/holiday schedule. Click here for details.

Grocery and alcohol

Some LCBO locations will be open on Monday, as well as some Beer Store locations. Check your local store before heading out to shop.

Some big chain grocery stores will be open on Monday, including Rabba Fine Foods and Farm Boy stores. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Shopping malls

Open

Bramalea City Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CF Fairview – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CF Markville – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Distillery District – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dufferin Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Promenade Shopping Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sherway Gardens – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Shops at Don Mills – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Square One – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attractions

Aga Khan Museum – 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Allan Gardens Conservatory – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Arcadia Earth – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Centreville Amusement Park – 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CN Tower – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

Hockey Hall of Fame – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Little Canada – 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Farm – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum – 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo – open 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Island Ferry will operate on its regular schedule – 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.