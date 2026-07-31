Bank of Canada’s Macklem defends use of replacement workers during strike

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2026 2:58 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2026 3:36 pm.

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada is defending the central bank’s use of replacement workers during a strike involving security officers.

In a decision issued last week, the Canada Industrial Relations Board said the Bank of Canada contravened the Canada Labour Code by using contractors from Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations during the strike.

Earlier this month, the board released a similar decision saying the central bank had contravened the code by using contractors from Garda Canada Security Corporation and the services of union members.

Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, said in a letter to the president of the Canadian Labour Congress Thursday that the Bank has never refused to comply with the orders of the board.

Macklem said some exceptions to the rules allow the use of replacement workers when necessary to prevent threats to life, health or safety or to prevent destruction or serious damage to property.

He said the bank believes that the intent of the exceptions was to address circumstances like this one, where there are acknowledged threats to the safety of people, facilities and assets.

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