Driver of green Lamborghini involved in violent street racing crash in Scarborough arrested

Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged street racing incident near Port Union two weeks ago.

Investigators say a green Lamborghini and a white Mercedes E-Class were “racing at high speed” along Highway 2A near Meadowvale Road around 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 17 when the Mercedes lost control, struck a white Ford F-150 pickup, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The 15-year-old female driver of the Mercedes and a 24-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man, and an 11-month-old boy suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the green Lamborghini, which fled the scene, was eventually located and police have charged 42-year-old Akil Gordon Heywood with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and stunt driving.