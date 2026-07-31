Driver of green Lamborghini involved in violent street racing crash in Scarborough arrested

Emergency crews were called to Hwy. 2A and Meadowvale Road around 9:39 a.m. for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. CITYNEWS/ Gaetan Belair

By John Marchesan

Posted July 31, 2026 4:27 pm.

Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged street racing incident near Port Union two weeks ago.

Investigators say a green Lamborghini and a white Mercedes E-Class were “racing at high speed” along Highway 2A near Meadowvale Road around 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 17 when the Mercedes lost control, struck a white Ford F-150 pickup, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The 15-year-old female driver of the Mercedes and a 24-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man, and an 11-month-old boy suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the green Lamborghini, which fled the scene, was eventually located and police have charged 42-year-old Akil Gordon Heywood with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and stunt driving.

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