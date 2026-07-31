International unions urge Trump official to reconsider 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

President Donald Trump speaks about Dulles International Airport modernization, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2026 11:11 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2026 12:25 pm.

OTTAWA — The heads of two major international unions are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump’s top trade official to reconsider proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

The Trump administration’s threatened new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these tariffs would have no exemptions for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In a joint letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the international presidents of the United Steelworkers union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers say trade practices must not drive a deeper wedge between the two countries.

“Each country must ensure that trade is fair and that trade irritants are addressed, however the U.S. trade relationship with Canada over the last year and a half has been marked more by division than co-operation,” wrote United Steelworkers president Roxanne Brown and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers president Brian Bryant, who are both based in the U.S.

“On behalf of our members on both sides of the border, we call for renewed engagement and negotiations to return our relationship to a more stable, balanced footing.”

The union leaders, who represent some 1.45 million workers, wrote that while they have supported several of Trump’s trade actions, they had to speak out against policies that undermine their ability to strengthen economic and national security.

“Canada has been a trusted and valued partner for decades,” they wrote.

In a news release on Friday, the United Steelworkers’ national director for Canada said targeting Canadian industries is not a legitimate trade response.

“In both countries, our union supports strong, targeted trade enforcement against dumping and global overcapacity. Canada and the United States should work together to confront those challenges rather than Trump bullying Canadian workers and companies,” Marty Warren said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

History, origins of Toronto Caribbean Carnival highlighted ahead Grand Parade

It has been nearly six decades since the start of Toronto Caribbean Carnival and what has grown into the largest event of its kind in North America has deep roots that tell a story of freedom, creativity...

3h ago

Toronto police seek wanted man accused of running fortune-telling scam worth thousands

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of posing as a psychic and spiritual healer to defraud a victim of thousands of dollars in what investigators describe as an elaborate "fortune‑teller scam." According...

4h ago

OPP officer charged with assault for incident during traffic stop in North York

An Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) officer has been charged with assault for an incident during a traffic stop in North York back in January. OPP say their Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation...

29m ago

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 36,000 vehicles in Canada due to roll away risk

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 36,862 cars and SUVS manufactured between 2019 and 2026 due to a serious safety issue that might cause a parked vehicle to roll away. As per the recall notice, certain vehicles...

1h ago

Top Stories

History, origins of Toronto Caribbean Carnival highlighted ahead Grand Parade

It has been nearly six decades since the start of Toronto Caribbean Carnival and what has grown into the largest event of its kind in North America has deep roots that tell a story of freedom, creativity...

3h ago

Toronto police seek wanted man accused of running fortune-telling scam worth thousands

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of posing as a psychic and spiritual healer to defraud a victim of thousands of dollars in what investigators describe as an elaborate "fortune‑teller scam." According...

4h ago

OPP officer charged with assault for incident during traffic stop in North York

An Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) officer has been charged with assault for an incident during a traffic stop in North York back in January. OPP say their Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation...

29m ago

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 36,000 vehicles in Canada due to roll away risk

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 36,862 cars and SUVS manufactured between 2019 and 2026 due to a serious safety issue that might cause a parked vehicle to roll away. As per the recall notice, certain vehicles...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Man who killed Toronto police Const. Todd Baylis denied parole for third time in seven years

Clinton Gayle, who was under a deportation order at the time of his arrest, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting and is now serving two concurrent life sentences at a B.C. prison.

15h ago

2:01
Sunny start to Friday, pop-up storms possible

Sunshine to start Friday with increasing cloud midday and the chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.

18h ago

2:07
'Pretty surreal': King City man claims $10M Lotto Max Jackpot

What started as a routine weekend at a baseball tournament turned into a life‑changing moment for a King City, Ont., man who discovered — mid‑game — that he had just become a multi‑millionaire.

July 30, 2026 11:51 am EST EST

2:13
Hamilton man arrested over 2006 cold case murder

Toronto police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with the 20‑year‑old homicide of 21‑year‑old Patrick Santos, a case investigators say was solved through cold‑case work and modern forensic technology.

July 30, 2026 11:24 am EST EST

1:31
Man on e-scooter dies after crash near Tommy Thompson Park

A man is dead following a collision between a commercial van and an e-scooter near Tommy Thompson Park.

July 30, 2026 12:22 am EST EST

More Videos