International unions urge Trump official to reconsider 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

OTTAWA — The heads of two major international unions are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump’s top trade official to reconsider proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

The Trump administration’s threatened new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these tariffs would have no exemptions for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In a joint letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the international presidents of the United Steelworkers union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers say trade practices must not drive a deeper wedge between the two countries.

“Each country must ensure that trade is fair and that trade irritants are addressed, however the U.S. trade relationship with Canada over the last year and a half has been marked more by division than co-operation,” wrote United Steelworkers president Roxanne Brown and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers president Brian Bryant, who are both based in the U.S.

“On behalf of our members on both sides of the border, we call for renewed engagement and negotiations to return our relationship to a more stable, balanced footing.”

The union leaders, who represent some 1.45 million workers, wrote that while they have supported several of Trump’s trade actions, they had to speak out against policies that undermine their ability to strengthen economic and national security.

“Canada has been a trusted and valued partner for decades,” they wrote.

In a news release on Friday, the United Steelworkers’ national director for Canada said targeting Canadian industries is not a legitimate trade response.

“In both countries, our union supports strong, targeted trade enforcement against dumping and global overcapacity. Canada and the United States should work together to confront those challenges rather than Trump bullying Canadian workers and companies,” Marty Warren said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press