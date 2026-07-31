Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 36,000 vehicles in Canada due to roll away risk

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 36,862 cars and SUVS manufactured between 2019 and 2026 due to a serious safety issue that might cause a parked vehicle to roll away.

As per the recall notice, certain vehicles are prone to moisture entering the driver-side door lock microswitch. This causes the microswitch to corrode and it may fail to engage the parking brake automatically or the auto park feature when the door is opened. As a result, the vehicle could roll away leading to a crash or injuries.

This might also cause the radio or interior lights to remain on after exiting the vehicle.

The affected models are:

2019-2026 A Class

2019-2026 C Class

2019-2026 CLA Class

2019-2026 CLE Class

2019-2026 GLA Class

2019-2026 GLB Class

2019-2026 GLC Class

Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail if their vehicle is affected and will advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the driver-side door lock.

In the meantime, the company is advising drivers to always use the parking brake when parking to reduce any safety risks.