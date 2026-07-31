Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 36,000 vehicles in Canada due to roll away risk

FILE - The Mercedes emblem is displayed outside the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. plant, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 31, 2026 12:03 pm.

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 36,862 cars and SUVS manufactured between 2019 and 2026 due to a serious safety issue that might cause a parked vehicle to roll away.

As per the recall notice, certain vehicles are prone to moisture entering the driver-side door lock microswitch. This causes the microswitch to corrode and it may fail to engage the parking brake automatically or the auto park feature when the door is opened. As a result, the vehicle could roll away leading to a crash or injuries.

This might also cause the radio or interior lights to remain on after exiting the vehicle.

The affected models are:

  • 2019-2026 A Class
  • 2019-2026 C Class
  • 2019-2026 CLA Class
  • 2019-2026 CLE Class
  • 2019-2026 GLA Class
  • 2019-2026 GLB Class
  • 2019-2026 GLC Class

Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail if their vehicle is affected and will advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the driver-side door lock.

In the meantime, the company is advising drivers to always use the parking brake when parking to reduce any safety risks.

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