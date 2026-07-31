National karate champion proves success goes beyond the dojo

Dean Concepcion is going into grade 10 this fall, and is already making a name for himself on the mats, becoming the Karate Canada Cadet National Champion and representing Canada at the Pan American Karate Championships in Costa Rica.

Dean Concepcion

He began karate before he was four and now represents the national team at international events, while setting an example to fellow student-athletes. Beyond karate, Dean is developing an online study tool to help his classmates and volunteers in his community and at the dojo.

Dean Concepcion

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Dean? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!