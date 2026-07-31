OPP officer charged with assault for incident during traffic stop in North York

Flashing lights atop an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser are seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 31, 2026 1:25 pm.

An Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) officer has been charged with assault for an incident during a traffic stop in North York back in January.

OPP say their Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation after an officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, pulled over a driver and used a conducted energy weapon during the stop along Yonge Street on Jan. 2.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged under the Highway Traffic Act and was later transported to hospital to be assessed. An investigation was then launched into the circumstances around the arrest.

No further details about the incident have been released.

On July 24, Kevin Noh, 35, of Richmond Hill was charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He has been a provincial constable for the last nine years.

He is currently a member of the OPP Highway Safety Division and has been assigned to administrative duties.

Noh is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

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