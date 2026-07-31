Teen arrested for allegedly shooting man in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 31, 2026 12:18 pm.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Oshawa last month.

Durham police say the incident happened on June 14 around 3 p.m. in the area of Ritson Road North and Pentland Street.

A 20-year-old man was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is currently in stable condition.

On July 30, Durham police located the suspect in Bowmanville and took him into custody.

The 17-year-old from Oshawa is facing several charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon along with multiple firearm-related offences.

Police say that at the time of the shooting, the suspect was on weapons prohibition conditions and is also facing a charge of fail to comply with an undertaking.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say he has been held for a bail hearing.

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