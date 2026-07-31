Ottawa approves northern Ontario nickel mine

OTTAWA — The federal government says it has approved the Crawford Nickel Mine project in northern Ontario.

Announcing the approval in a news release Friday, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said “the potential effects within federal jurisdiction are justified when taking into account the benefits this project will provide.”

The government says the project could create $5 billion in investment and 4,000 new jobs.

“Today’s decision recognizes the strategic importance of responsibly developing Canada’s critical mineral resources in partnership with all levels of government and Indigenous Nations while maintaining rigorous environmental standards,” Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said in a statement.

“I am very proud of our team, which completed this key federal permit in just four years.”

Ottawa referred the mine to the major projects office in November.

The government’s approval does come with conditions, including a requirement that fish be relocated and that Indigenous Peoples be consulted on the plan.

“As part of the protocol, the proponent shall identify opportunities for Indigenous groups to participate in the salvage and relocation of fish, including potential traditional use of salvaged fish,” the decision reads.

The proposal is for an open-pit, nickel-cobalt mine 42 kilometres north of Timmins, Ont.