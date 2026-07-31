Woman shot in Scarborough parking lot, police say

Toronto police are investigating an overnight shooting in Scarborough after a woman was found injured in a parking lot.

Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area around 3:12 a.m. Friday following reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police located an adult female victim who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and investigators say her injuries are non‑life‑threatening.

Toronto police have not released information on suspects, what may have led to the shooting, or whether the incident is believed to be targeted.

The investigation remains ongoing.