Statistics Canada to report May GDP and early look at Q2 economic results

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to give an early look at how the economy fared in the second quarter of the year.

The agency is expected this morning to report real gross domestic product results for May as well as a flash estimate for June.

StatCan’s early indications from last month pointed to a 0.1 per cent rise in real GDP for May, a slowdown from the solid 0.5 per cent advance in April.

The May and early June results will provide StatCan’s first estimate for where the economy ended up in the second quarter, after two consecutive quarterly declines in real GDP.

The Bank of Canada and most economists were surprised by the mild contraction in the first three months of the year.

The central bank now expects real GDP rebounded from a year of flat growth with an annualized gain of 2.5 per cent in the second quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press