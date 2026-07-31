Toronto Chinese language tutor accused of sexually assaulting a minor

A 51-year-old man is facing several sexual assault charges in connection with the alleged assault of a minor.

Police in York Region say a young person under the age of 16 contacted them, claiming their Chinese language tutor had touched them in a sexual manner during multiple occasions between January 2026 and July 2026.

Investigators have charged Yang Fu Luo of Toronto with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact them.