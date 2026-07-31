Toronto police seek wanted man accused of running fortune-telling scam worth thousands

Police have identified the suspect as Gangadhar Babu, 29, who is wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2026 9:26 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of posing as a psychic and spiritual healer to defraud a victim of thousands of dollars in what investigators describe as an elaborate “fortune‑teller scam.”

According to police, between April 2024 and September 2025, the suspect allegedly operated under the name “Babu,” presenting himself as a psychic, fortune teller, and spiritual healer through a business called Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer.

Investigators say the man exploited the victim’s belief in the supernatural, using rituals and frightening claims to convince them that they and their loved ones would suffer death or serious harm unless they continued paying him for “spiritual protection.”

Police allege the suspect manipulated the victim into handing over money while following his instructions.

Police have identified the suspect as Gangadhar Babu, 29, who is wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant for fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of Canadian crime.

He is described as 5-foot-6 with a slender build, dark curly hair, dark brown eyes, a trimmed beard, and a noticeable gap between his front teeth. An image of the suspect has been released.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims of this psychic scam and are urging anyone who may have been targeted to come forward.

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