Toronto police to deploy additional officers at Caribbean Carnival

Toronto police say they will deploy additional officers at this year’s Caribbean Carnival, which comes weeks after a deadly shooting at another popular cultural festival.

Police say public safety at festivals is top of mind this year, and annual events like Caribbean Carnival are a vital part of Toronto’s identity.

The force says it is stepping up its presence in nearby restaurants and bars, and officers will use drones to keep an eye on the celebrations from above.

The parade kicks off Saturday morning along Lakeshore Boulevard, packing streets with masqueraders and live music.

Considered the main event of the largest Caribbean festival in North America, the parade comes less than a month after another beloved summer event, the Salsa on St. Clair festival, was plunged into chaos by deadly gunfire.

The shooting on July 11 left two men dead, injured several others and sent thousands of attendees running for safety. The festival’s second day was called off in light of the incident.

Also on Friday, Toronto police said they did not weigh into organizers’ decision to cancel another cultural event, the annual African music festival Afrofest, over capacity issues.

Organizers for the festival and the city failed to find an alternative venue for the event after they couldn’t secure a permit at Woodbine Park, which is its longtime home.