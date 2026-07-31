August long weekend forecast: Stormy start, sunshine returns Monday in Toronto

Sunshine to start Friday with increasing cloud midday and the chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2026 6:21 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2026 6:26 am.

Toronto is heading into a volatile August long weekend, with a mix of heat, humidity, wildfire smoke, and thunderstorms from Friday through Sunday before a much‑needed turnaround on Monday.

Toronto begins the weekend with mostly sunny skies, though wildfire smoke drifts back into the region. Clouds thicken by late Friday afternoon, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible as southwest winds reach 20 km/h.

Temperatures climb to a guaranteed 30°C, with a humidex of 35.

Tonight turns mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms and rising humidity. The low will be 20°C.

Weekend and Civic Monday details

Saturday stays mostly cloudy in Toronto and across the GTA, with periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Humidity remains high and haze lingers. High: 27°C (humidex 33). Low: 20°C.

Sunday continues the stormy pattern with clouds, showers, and thunderstorms at times. High: 23°C. Low: 17°C.

The Civic Holiday Monday delivers a welcome shift: drying out, mostly sunny skies, and lower humidity. High: 25°C. Low: 17°C.

Conditions across Ontario’s cottage regions mirror Toronto’s pattern: unsettled early, improving late weekend.

Muskoka

A mix of sun and cloud Friday with a 40 per cent chance of late‑day showers or a thunderstorm (high near 27°C, humidex 30).

Saturday turns cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, continuing into the evening. Sunday stays cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers before clearing at night. Monday is sunny and pleasant, around 25°C.

Parry Sound

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms (high 26°C, humidex 30). Sunday holds a 40 per cent chance of showers. Monday trends sunny and warm, near 27°C.

Kawarthas

Friday features sun and cloud (high 28°C, humidex 33) with a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Saturday is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, rising to 60 per cent at night. Sunday stays cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Monday turns sunny and comfortable, near 26°C.

People take in the sights at High Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press
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