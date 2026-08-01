Hamilton police search for man in fatal assault

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HPS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 1, 2026 3:15 pm.

Investigators in Hamilton are searching for a man in connection with an assault that resulted in another man’s death.

Police say they were called to the Wentworth Street North and Bristol Street area just before 11:30 a.m. on May 31 for reports someone had been assaulted.

When they arrived, they found a man sufferin gfrom a serious head injury. He was transported to the hospital, where he remained until his death on July 30.

Investigators say they are looking for a man with a medium build who was last seen in the area wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and a white bucket-style hat.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to pursue several investigative avenues,” police said in a release issued Saturday.

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