Man, 29, struck by truck while lying on grassy parking lot near Veld music festival

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 1, 2026 11:00 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 11:01 am.

A man was rushed to a hospital late Friday night after being struck by a pickup truck near Veld music festival.

According to Toronto police, a 57-year-old man was driving a 2024 Dodge Ram through a grass parking lot near Downsview Park following a concert.

Detectives say a 29-year-old pedestrian was lying on the grass in the parking lot at approximately 11:35 p.m. when they were struck by the truck.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

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