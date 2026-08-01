Man charged with mischief in suspected hate-motivated act against East York church
Posted August 1, 2026 4:15 pm.
Last Updated August 1, 2026 4:16 pm.
A 56-year-old man is facing charges after an East York church was targeted by violence three times in just over a week.
Toronto police say on July 24, they were called to a church in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue after a rock was thrown through the window.
Investigators say they were called to the same location a week later for a similar incident.
On August 1, police were in the area when they observed a man throwing a rock through a window of the same church.
Khaliq Hussain Anwar, 56, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of mischief relating to religious property.
If convicted of a criminal offence which has been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the judge in the case can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing sentence.