Man charged with mischief in suspected hate-motivated act against East York church

A 56-year-old man is facing charges after an East York church was targeted by violence three times in just over a week.

Toronto police say on July 24, they were called to a church in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue after a rock was thrown through the window.

Investigators say they were called to the same location a week later for a similar incident.

On August 1, police were in the area when they observed a man throwing a rock through a window of the same church.

Khaliq Hussain Anwar, 56, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of mischief relating to religious property.

If convicted of a criminal offence which has been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the judge in the case can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing sentence.