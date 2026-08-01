Hwy. 400 closed in North York for ‘sudden death’ investigation

Photo shows bumper-to-bumper traffic on the northbound Hwy. 400 on August 1, 2026, following a serious crash. (Traffic Cam)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 1, 2026 8:43 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 12:05 pm.

Highway 400 is closed in North York for a “sudden death” investigation, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Emergency crews were called to the area before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a fatality.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were not immediately known. Foul play is not suspected.

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All northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Finch Avenue for an investigation.

“Please use alternate routes and anticipate traffic delays in the area,” OPP wrote in a social media post. “Expect a prolonged closure during the investigation and clean-up efforts.”

The highway is expected to open around 1 p.m.

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