Pedestrian, 62, seriously injured after getting struck by TTC streetcar

A 62-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday evening after getting struck by a TTC streetcar.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street East and St. Lawrence Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. for reports of a personal injury collision.

Investigators say the pedestrian proceeded to walk northbound on the roadway when they were struck by the 504 King streetcar as it was travelling eastbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.