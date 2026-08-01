Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Posted August 1, 2026 10:10 pm.
Last Updated August 1, 2026 11:13 pm.
A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of Bovaird Drive, just east of Highway 410.
Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the road in-between lights and not at a cross-walk when they were struck by the eastbound car.
The man was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.