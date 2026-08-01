Plane carrying European tourists crashes in Peru, killing 13 people on Nazca Lines viewing flight

A map of South America showing Peru is seen. CITYNEWS

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 1, 2026 4:21 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 9:55 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A plane carrying European tourists to view the famed Nazca Lines crashed into a field Saturday outside the Peruvian city of Nazca, killing 13 people, local authorities said.

Nazca’s municipal government said the plane departed from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana. On its website, the airline said that it has offered scenic flights over the Nazca lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan planes.

The Nazca Lines are a group of extensive geoglyphs scraped into the desert around Nazca hundreds of years ago by Peru’s Indigenous inhabitants. The lines form images of animals that can only be fully appreciated from planes or viewing towers.

Among the dead were seven Italian citizens between the ages of 18 and 54, two 52-year-old Spaniards and two Germans of 77 and 78 years, Peru’s Transportation Ministry said. The other two fatalities were the pilot Américo Salazar and copilot Irenka Guanilo del Carpio, it said in an official report.

President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a “temporary suspension” of the airport was being considered, though the decision will be made once she receives reports from the relevant ministries.

Peruvian authorities said the accident is under investigation. Aerodiana was not immediately available for comment.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to start late Saturday...

39m ago

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes...

14m ago

Thousands celebrate more than just Caribbean culture at annual Carnival Grand Parade

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto's waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday with...

2h ago

WestJet cancels flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Some travellers headed into the long weekend on edge, as WestJet began its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants.

37m ago

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to start late Saturday...

39m ago

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes...

14m ago

Thousands celebrate more than just Caribbean culture at annual Carnival Grand Parade

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto's waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday with...

2h ago

WestJet cancels flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Some travellers headed into the long weekend on edge, as WestJet began its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants.

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Sunday showers with chance of thunderstorms

A special weather statement is in place for Toronto and the GTA ahead of slow moving storms that could bring upwards of 50 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

4h ago

3:36
WestJet cancels hundreds of flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

Some travellers are heading into the long weekend on edge as WestJet begins its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

5h ago

0:50
Kids and seniors can enjoy free ferry rides in August

The lineups were long as families headed to the Toronto Islands on Saturday with kids, youths and seniors enjoying free rides on the ferry.

7h ago

2:44
Toronto's Caribbean carnival parade takes over Lakeshore

Toronto's Caribbean carnival grade parade took over Lakeshore Road on Saturday. CityNews' Catalina Gillies has the details.

7h ago

2:05
Rainy weekend ahead, thunderstorms on Sunday

Warm temperatures Saturday for the Caribbean Carnival parade but there is a chance of daytime showers before steadier rain arrives Sunday morning.

July 31, 2026 7:25 pm EST EST

More Videos